Back in 2016, just a couple of weeks into her freshman year, Newton High School’s Isobel Costello noticed a trend in conversation among her peers: there were multiple students going home every weekend with little to no food or hygiene products. Motivated to help others, she created The Weekend Bag Program, working with Sussex County schools to provide weekend meals and hygiene products to children in need.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO