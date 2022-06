Work continues on the Bogalusa High School track. It is estimated to be completed by early August. The track will be 400 meters and have eight lanes. The lanes will be 42 inches wide. The track will include sand pits for long jump and triple jump. There will be shot put and discus areas. There will also be an area for pole vaulting and the high jump. The plan for the javelin is to have it by the discus area.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO