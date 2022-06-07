ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Priscilla Dyson

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

Priscilla Crain Dyson was born in New Orleans, on Sept. 16, 1950. She departed this life on June 3, 2022, in Covington. She was a faithful church member of Antioch Church of Christ Holiness, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the church recording secretary for many years. Priscilla was...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for June 11-12, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Victory Baptist Church will have its homecoming on Sunday, June 12, and all are invited. Praise and worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the message being preached by Bro. Gary King. At 10:45 a.m., Chronical will bless the church with music. A meal will follow.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for June 11-12, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Rotary and Franklinton Rotary clubs will be holding a joint meeting on Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Bogue Chitto State Park meeting room, located at 17049 State Park Blvd. in Franklinton (turn on Bullock Road once inside the state park). Outdoor dining will begin at 5:30 p.m. There is a $20 donation per person and donations will be split between both clubs. Club members are encouraged to invite a friend to come to this event for a state legislative update from District 12 State Sen. Beth Mizell, District 75 State Rep. Malinda White and District 74 State Rep. Larry Frieman.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Work on Bogalusa track continues

Work continues on the Bogalusa High School track. It is estimated to be completed by early August. The track will be 400 meters and have eight lanes. The lanes will be 42 inches wide. The track will include sand pits for long jump and triple jump. There will be shot put and discus areas. There will also be an area for pole vaulting and the high jump. The plan for the javelin is to have it by the discus area.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Give back in Franklinton: Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program aims to eliminate waste, donate to good causes

This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Winn-Dixie. Friends of the Washington Parish Library has been selected by local Winn-Dixie store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program for the month of June.
FRANKLINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
Bogalusa, LA
Obituaries
New Orleans, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Covington, LA
Obituaries
City
New Orleans, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Governor issues call for June 15 special session

On Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special session of the state’s legislature to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district maps with two majority black districts, as required by Monday’s ruling of the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. “The Middle District’s ruling yesterday that...
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Lumberjacks All-Call Luncheon was a success

Thanks to Bino’s and their fabulous staff for making May 21 a great day for ex-Lumberjack coaches and players, a day to remember. Bino’s has supported this activity for 24 years. A big thank you to Angelo Pepe and Elmer Corkern for beginning this tradition. To have four...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Breland: Journals can truly help us keep history of our lifetimes

During the many years I have been a writer, I have sometimes bored readers with many adventures of my life — from childhood, marriage, kids of my own, their adventures, those of my grandchildren and now even my great-grandchildren!. As a result, there are reams of material about my...
SHERIDAN, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bayou Lacombe wins playoff game

Bayou Lacombe scored often in a route of the Rampage, 40-14, last Saturday night in Mandeville to pick up the first playoff win in program history. Crescent City received the open kickoff and it didn’t take the Rampage long to realize that the Bayou Birds were on a mission. Quarterback Craydell Vernon fumbled the snap on the game’s first play with Tre Hopkins of the Cardinals recovering at the 28-yard line.
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainview Church Cemetery#Sons Funeral Home
bogalusadailynews.com

POW/MIA agency IDs remains of Varnado man killed in WWII

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday that Navy Seaman 1st Class Houston Temples, 24, of Varnado, killed during World War II, was accounted for on April 16, 2021. On Dec. 7, 1941, Temples was assigned to the battleship U.S.S. Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor,...
VARNADO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy