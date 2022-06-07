Priscilla Dyson

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa Rotary and Franklinton Rotary clubs will be holding a joint meeting on Tuesday, June 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Bogue Chitto State Park meeting room, located at 17049 State Park Blvd. in Franklinton (turn on Bullock Road once inside the state park). Outdoor dining will begin at 5:30 p.m. There is a $20 donation per person and donations will be split between both clubs. Club members are encouraged to invite a friend to come to this event for a state legislative update from District 12 State Sen. Beth Mizell, District 75 State Rep. Malinda White and District 74 State Rep. Larry Frieman.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO