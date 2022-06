South City’s newest bottle shop specializes in natural wines and spirits. Grand Spirits Bottle Co., from chef Michael Fricker, features about 1,400 bottles of natural wine curated with a focus on clean farming and agricultural practices, and includes around 140 varietals. Bottles sit primarily in the $15 to $25 range, and while 15 rotating wine options are available by the glass, any retail bottle can be enjoyed on-site with a $10 corkage fee.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO