Belleville, PA

Dairying Like a Kiwi: Farmer Uses New Zealand-Style Grazing

By Stephanie Speicher sspeicher@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, Pa. — Matt Byler is OK with being different. In fact he likes it. But about 27 years ago, he decided to try something different — grazing. His grazing methods have changed over the past two decades, but overall, Byler knows that grazing is the right choice for...

