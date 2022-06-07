ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon News Brief

By Doug Thompson
 5 days ago

The Batavia Police Department is looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny at Tops Supermarket which occurred on 06/02/2022 at approximately 10:05 AM. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photo is asked to contact Officer Christopher Lindsay at 585-345-6350 or the...

Weekend News Brief

For the first time since 1998 there is a planned airshow coming to the Genesee County Airport. “Wings Over Batavia” is now scheduled for September 15th-17th and will feature exhibitions by aerobatic jet teams such as the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds or Snowbirds and patriotic displays of F16 and F22 fighter jets. County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens talked about why there hadn’t been an airshow in 24 years.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Morning News Brief

A group of teenagers has been charged with a spree of carjackings in Rochester and Gates. Two 15 year olds and a 16 year old are accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and pulling her from her car before driving it away on Wednesday night on Polaris street. Tuesday they allegedly carjacked a man outside his apartment on Resolute Circle and another was attacked and had his car stolen at Poplar Gardens. There were so many carjackings last year that a task force was formed in Monroe County after a man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking in Gates. Two teens pleaded guilty this week in Richard Sciascia’s death. Rochester police are saying if someone approaches you and demands something, a phone, shoes, your car or anything else, just to give it to them. No item is worth your life.
ROCHESTER, NY

