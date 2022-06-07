Afternoon News Brief

A group of teenagers has been charged with a spree of carjackings in Rochester and Gates. Two 15 year olds and a 16 year old are accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and pulling her from her car before driving it away on Wednesday night on Polaris street. Tuesday they allegedly carjacked a man outside his apartment on Resolute Circle and another was attacked and had his car stolen at Poplar Gardens. There were so many carjackings last year that a task force was formed in Monroe County after a man was shot to death during an attempted carjacking in Gates. Two teens pleaded guilty this week in Richard Sciascia’s death. Rochester police are saying if someone approaches you and demands something, a phone, shoes, your car or anything else, just to give it to them. No item is worth your life.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO