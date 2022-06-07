ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford Endorses Joe Cunningham for Governor

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford (right) today endorsed Joe Cunningham in the Governor’s race at a press conference in Columbia. “This guy can really do it. He not only flipped a district that Trump won by 13 points, he...

WYFF4.com

5 candidates running for Democratic nomination in SC governor's race

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Five candidates are in the running for the Democratic nomination, hoping to be South Carolina's next governor. They are Carlton Boyd, Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan and William H. Williams. "Our campaign is all about the difference between new ideas versus no ideas....
EDUCATION
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: S.C. governor’s race breaks down into Democrat vs. Democrat after endorsement

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford endorsed former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for governor, saying he accomplished more in a single term in Washington than his Democratic primary rival, S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod, has in 12 years in the Statehouse. Rutherford’s comments stand as a firm rebuke of McLeod’s assertion that Cunningham is just another “Republican-lite” Democrat who couldn’t hold onto his legislative seat after a single term. More: The Post and Courier, WIS TV, The State.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SC lawmakers trade barbs over candidate endorsement

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WCBD) – Two state lawmakers, including a South Carolina gubernatorial candidate, traded barbs on social media Tuesday afternoon – and it all began with an endorsement. South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford threw his support behind former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham in his bid for governor. “This guy can really do […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

VP Harris to headline dinner for South Carolina Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina this week to headline a fundraising dinner for Democrats in the state, which plays a key role in the presidential nominating process. State Democratic party officials announced Monday that Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, planned...
ELECTIONS
WBTW News13

North Carolina Senate advances medical marijuana bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Senate advanced a medical marijuana bill on Monday, approving it on third reading and sending it to the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 711 would make some cannabis products legal in the Tar Heel state. The measure received bipartisan support by a margin similar to an initial vote […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL

House considers backdoor to legalized marijuana in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. House considers backdoor to legalized marijuana in North Carolina. House lawmakers are considering a proposal that would let a state commission prevent legalization of medical...
U.S. POLITICS
WMBF

Vice President Harris to visit SC Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday. Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m. This year’s dinner returns after a two-year...
COLUMBIA, SC
Washington Monthly

The Racist Roots of Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In 1830, authorities in Charleston, South Carolina, asked officials in Boston to arrest David Walker for publishing a pamphlet titled Walker’s Appeal, in Four Articles; Together with a Preamble, to the Colored Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America. The Black author had demanded an end to slavery and urged African Americans to revolt if southern whites would not free them. Had South Carolina authorities been able to, they would have jailed Walker. Fortunately, the Massachusetts Constitution protected Walker’s freedom of speech. Later that year, Walker died at the age of 34, probably of tuberculosis. Rumors suggested that South Carolina agents had poisoned him.
CHARLESTON, SC
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
golaurens.com

President Biden nominates Chief Latimore to serve as U.S. Marshal

President Biden announced on Monday two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore has been chosen as the U.S. Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina. "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials,...
LAURENS, SC
