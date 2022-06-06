ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craterian Performances announces for 2022-23 Season

By Staff Reports
Herald and News
 4 days ago

The Craterian Performances has announced this upcoming season’s performances. The theater will be celebrating its 25th anniversary season with an exciting lineup that includes 19 touring shows, plus productions by Teen Musical Theater of Oregon, Next Stage...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Friday night is last chance for 'Barefoot in the Park'

The final weekend of Neil Simon’s ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at the Linkville Playhouse has arrived. After three weekends of performances, this Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 will be your last opportunities to catch the show before the 2021-22 season at the playhouse comes to a close. Tickets can be purchased for $12 to $14 in advance at Poppy, 522 Main St., or up to half an hour before curtain at the Playhouse directly.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

27th Annual Brookings Concert Series Fills S. Oregon Coast with Tunes All Summer

(Brookings, Oregon) – One little town on the south Oregon coast is about to get bigger every weekend. Brookings begins its Summer Concerts in the Park series on June 22, with shows happening various Sundays through September 4 at the town's famed Azalea Park. It's a wide mix of genres that attract a varied range of niche tastes and musical leanings. Classic rock, Cajun, various kinds of pop, country and bluegrass fill this gigantic lawn all season.
BROOKINGS, OR
Herald and News

Falcon Heights Alternative School graduation 2022

Eighty-one Falcon Heights graduates received their diplomas and 17 earned their GEDs in a celebration Friday, June 10, in front of packed house at the Ross Ragland Theater. The ceremony included a welcome by Falcon Heights Principal Joe Tacchini, a keynote address by teacher and coach Alex Stork, and the first student speech given by 2022 graduate Ryanne Dixon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Heartline Ranch

As summer looms closer, some of us start planning outdoor adventures. Camping is on the minds of many. If you’re looking for a way to rough it while learning about the Native American way of life, there’s a place down Highway 97 from Central Oregon called Heartline Ranch that may be just for you.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Whitlock, David Ralph

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His hobby was working on cars. He spent a lot of time helping his best friend Jim Ford work on Jim's race cars. He loved going to the drags and watching Jim. David worked on farms at various jobs most of his life. His last job was doing the maintenance work for the park he lived in. David was never idle and worked until his health no longer permitted him to. David is survived by daughters Tammy Lewis and Shauna Whitlock, sons David Whitlock, Jeremy Tuttle, and Joseph Heatley, 18 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother Tim Whitlock, caregivers Fay Weaver and Lance Sherrill. David is also survived by his special companion Piper. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bertha Vinson, Jay and Mary, sister Enola, and brother Wes Whitlock. Services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 in the I.O.O.F. hall 2209 Gary St. at 2:00P.M. in Klamath Falls, Or. Potluck to follow, bring your own beverages. Alcohol is not permitted in the hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians. Future plans: Attend Southern Oregon University and major in history education. Awards/extracurricular activities: Received two scholar-athlete awards, four academic achievement awards, and a member of school’s national honor society, senior class president, competed in swimming, baseball and football. CASSIDY MAHAN. Valedictorian. Klamath...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Column: 50 years of Keck winners brings back memories

It was a good thing I was sitting down. It was the year, and I should have known better. It was 1972, when Oliver Spires won the first Mike Keck Memorial Scholarship. Both were standout athletes at Klamath Union. Still, there was a little shock. With Henley’s Eli Hayes and...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee "J-Jack" Jackson was born May 30, 1968 to Victor and Marilynne Jackson - he made his journey on May 31, 2022. Jason is survived by his son, Taylor Jackson, grandson, Taylor Jr.; granddaughters, Tilina, Aniah Martinez; brothers, Vic and Charles; sister, Vickie Jackson, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelica Jackson, his parents, brothers Max and Matthew Jackson, niece, Holly Sue Jackson, grandma, Alice Wright and great grandma, Clara Jackson. Jason grew up in Chiloquin all his life...hunting, fishing, and camping. He had several jobs; his favorite was being a firefighter with his brother Max. Growing up, he played sports while attending Chiloquin Elementary and Chiloquin High School lettering in football and basketball. He also played in the Elimination and Big Tournaments. Jason loved watching NFL, NBA, NCAA - the Broncos and the Rockets were his teams. He loved being around family and friends and especially loved his two kids and three grandkids. Jason will be deeply missed. Viewing will be from 4 to 8pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Klamath Tribal Fitness Center, 320 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin with lunch to follow Goos Olgi Gowa Community Center, 35601 Choke Cherry Way, Chiloquin, OR. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Brock, Patrick Stan

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Prep notebook: Eight Mazama athletes sign to play at next level

Eight Mazama High School graduating athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the college level next fall. The athletes gathered with coaches and family members Wednesday to participate in a signing ceremony in the school gymnasium. “It is outstanding to see this many athletes go on to play...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of June 11

Concerted action to advertise Crater Lake and surrounding country has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, and five local organizations have jointly purchased a silver loving cup which will be engraved and presented to the first automobile tourist who reaches Crater Lake this year. A different trophy will be given annually. This move has the support of the Sportsmen’s Association, Rotary Club, and Merchants’ Bureau.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

City of Medford pauses funding, calls for investigation into Set Free Ministries

MEDFORD — After a confrontation at a housing summit between LGBTQ+ advocates and Chad McComas, pastor of Set Free Ministries and director of the Rogue Valley's only low-barrier shelter, Rogue Retreat, the city of Medford paused an $11,550 grant and called for an investigation into Set Free Ministries' disposition toward the LGBTQ+ community.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Todd Andres says farewell to Klamath Falls City Council

Ward 5 representative Todd Andres attended his last Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, bidding farewell to a position he has held since January 2019. Since his arrival, Andres stressed the value of conversation and cooperation in order to overcome challenges. Along with a friendly demeanor and his willingness to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Precious”, Ready for Adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter

This week’s pet is a cat named ” Precious “. Precious is a 3 year old female shorthaired brown and black tabby with soft green eyes. Precious’ family had to move and their new landlord said no to Precious. Her previous family said that she is litter box trained, lived with children, other cats and dogs. At the Klamath Animal Shelter, Precious shares a room with the kitty named Peanut Butter and seems to get along well.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Reddell, Clarence "Bill"

Clarence "Bill" Reddell Clarence "Bill" Reddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born and raised in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. He married Jerrie Michelson on January 5, 1963. Bill and Jerrie first lived on the beautiful family ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona. When the ranch sold, they knew they loved the ranching lifestyle, and wanted to raise their children in the country. The family moved to a ranch in Bonanza, Oregon in 1974, where the family resided for the next 34 years. They later moved to Klamath Falls to pursue real estate careers. Bill was always recognized for his height and cowboy hat. He had a gentle and kind sense of humor that could be seen by the twinkle in his eye. Children and animals gravitated to him and his peaceful, calming nature. Bill loved what he did for a living and would say how lucky he was to get to work at his hobby. Above everything else, family is what mattered most to him. Bill's last hours were spent like he spent his whole life; with his wife, children and grown grandchildren all nearby. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jerrie; five children: Kelley Fritz and husband Scot; Doug Reddell and wife Jill; Mike Reddell and wife Kristy; Wade Reddell; Katie Lamb and husband Mark; eight beloved grandchildren, and his sister, Faye Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; Vera and Bill "CB" Reddell, and brothers, Leroy "Corky" and John Reddell. The family wishes to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center staff that took care of him through everything. He and his family were treated with the utmost care and consideration. Thanks also to RaNae and her staff at ReNae's Elderly Care, where he was made to feel comfortable and at home. An open house in remembrance of Bill will be held on July 30, 2022, at HY Mountain Ranch, 1788 Old Fort Road from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Donations can be made in memory of Bill Reddell to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, Oregon 97008, or to a charity of your choice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Idaho Drive Homicide, June 10

A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
COOS BAY, OR

