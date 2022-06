A large portion of the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch was closed for several hours Friday morning after a fiery crash left one woman dead and several others injured. The crash first occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway, just east of Reseda Boulevard, when a vehicle -- filled with a family of five -- careened off the road and into an embankment, before colliding with a fuel line. This second impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, causing major damage to the vehicle. Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers who happened to be driving by at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO