AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 P.m. EDT

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked. An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?....

www.usnews.com

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Biden Looking to Address Oil Refinery Capacity, White House Adviser Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's working with oil...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden Unveils Migration Plan, Capping Americas Summit Roiled by Division

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Western Hemisphere on Friday rolled out a new set of measures to confront the regional migration crisis, seeking to salvage an Americas summit roiled by division. Biden's aides had touted the migration declaration as a centerpiece of the...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Alaska High Court Reverses Ruling That Roiled House Election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska's only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday following a tense legal fight over ballot access issues that had cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in what has already been an extraordinary...
US News and World Report

Notable Quotes From First Hearing on the U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first of six planned congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump supporters made a prime-time television debut on Thursday. The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack hearing included videotaped testimony from...
US News and World Report

Biden Nixes Trump Design for Air Force One Over Cost, Delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing...
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska Compare to the Nation

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 84,126,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 25,713 for every 100,000 people. In Nebraska, the infection rate is slightly lower than the national average. Since the first […]
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Pardons, Pence Among First Revelations to Emerge From Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

Republican lawmakers reached out to the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6 seeking presidential pardons “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election,” the Jan. 6 committee disclosed Thursday in the first of its month-long series of public hearings on the events surrounding the attack on the Capitol.
POTUS
US News and World Report

The Horror and Hostility of the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings

It had a graphic video of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with previously unseen footage that brought fresh pain and visible cringes from the House hearing room. It had a high-minded opening statement about American democracy, followed by a recitation of what was promised to be devastating testimony from witnesses. It had a few cameos from the likes of Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr, who colorfully described telling the former president that claims of election fraud were "bull——."
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Mexico Disbands Migrant Caravan That Set Out for U.S. During Americas Summit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican immigration authorities disbanded a migrant caravan of at least 7,000 people, the government said Saturday, cutting short the group's journey, which coincided with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Mexico's National Institute for Migration (INM) said in a statement it dissolved the caravan...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Facing Record Inflation, Biden Chides Exxon, Oil Companies for Profits

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/soaring-gasoline-food-prices-boost-us-consumer-inflation-may-2022-06-10 as gasoline prices...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Takeaways: 'Carnage' at the Capitol and a Case Against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage." Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. House investigators worked to lay out a devastating case Thursday in...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Paladino: Saying Hitler 'Kind of Leader We Need' Was Mistake

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carl Paladino, a Republican running for Congress in western New York, said Thursday he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally crowds.
BUFFALO, NY

