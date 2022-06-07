ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Sixteen-Year-Old Taken Into Custody Over Creekside School Threat

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old Benzie County male was taken into custody Monday in relation to a threat of violence made against Creekside School (formerly New Campus School), which caused five nearby schools to go into secure mode. The Traverse City Police Department was alerted Sunday by the Benzie County Sheriff's Office...

