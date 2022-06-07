ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

South Carolina Pooch Pebbles Declared the World’s Oldest Living Dog

By Petside Published 13:34 pm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. A Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina has just become the world’s oldest living dog at the grand old age of 22. The much-loved pet of Bobby and Julie Gregory, who live in Taylors, South Carolina,...

