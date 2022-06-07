Reported bridge jumper not found after all-day search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County. A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX talked to the man who helped a JSO officer rescue a 1-year-old from a near drowning on the Westside. John Bell said no one told him to jump in the water. “It was just a matter of self-instinct because I have kids,” Bell said. “I have passion for kids so I didn’t hesitate.”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When a home is damaged during the execution of an arrest warrant, who foots the bill?. It's a question that has one homeowner in Clay County disgruntled after his home was damaged earlier this week by a SWAT team. Deputies attempted to serve a multi-felony arrest warrant.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials responded to a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside early Friday morning. Crews responded to a blaze at a residence on Cedar Forest Drive. The flames have since been extinguished. No one was injured in the fire, according to officials. Neighbors were evacuated as well.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been reported missing out of Flagler County, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. Deputies said 39-year-old Zunilda Rondon was last heard from on Thursday, June 2.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Seminole County on Thursday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota RAV4 was driving eastbound on Lake Mills Road just after 1 a.m when the driver swerved to avoid a woman lying in the roadway.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A shut down in Ormond Beach after a major crash has reopened, according to police. Police said A1A was closed from Granada Boulevard to Seminole Drive.
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Police responded to a fatal shooting near the intersection of Tropic St. and Brown Ave. early Friday morning that left two woman dead. A man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is at large
PALM COAST, Fla. – A crash occurred Wednesday evening in Flagler County leaving one dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was waiting at the red light on US 1 around 7 p.m. to turn onto White View Parkway. A pick-up truck was traveling north on US
A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed Wednesday evening in a t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway. The woman was at the wheel of a grey Jeep SUV. She’d been traveling south on U.S. 1 and and had stopped at a red light before turning left, or east, onto Whiteview. She did so, violating the right of way of an oncoming pick-up truck that was traveling north on U.S. 1, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
OCALA, Fla. — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Ocala, police said. It happened just before 1 p.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 3rd Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with a single gunshot wound to his leg and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on the Westside Friday night. Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Solomon Road where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child pulled from a pond at an apartment complex Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Westside was in "very critical condition" at the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to the Madelyn Oaks Apartments off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) The family of a woman killed back in March by the same the man charged in a triple homicide in late April has identified her. Family members say 24-year-old Deja Daniels was killed during a March
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A two-year-old child is in critical condition Thursday after nearly drowning in a retention pond located within the Madelyn Oaks apartment complex on the Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently coordinating with the Florida Department of Children and Families in this investigation. As of
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were caught in the line of fire during what they described as a deadly drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after a man in a
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A threat to shoot up a San Marco day care put three different police departments from across the country on high alert. Law enforcement agencies in San Marcos, TX, San Marcos, CA, and San Marco in Jacksonville responded to an anonymous tip about the vague threat made in a chat function on Xbox.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Aubrey Lumpkin, the man accused of holding an elderly couple hostage in a Green Cove Springs home in April, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. The State Attorney's Office said this is in connection with human remains found at the very same home. >>>
