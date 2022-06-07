Reported bridge jumper not found after all-day search

A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed Wednesday evening in a t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway. The woman was at the wheel of a grey Jeep SUV. She’d been traveling south on U.S. 1 and and had stopped at a red light before turning left, or east, onto Whiteview. She did so, violating the right of way of an oncoming pick-up truck that was traveling north on U.S. 1, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO