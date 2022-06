“Somewhere, something incredible is to be known.” ~ Carl Sagan. David Albert Hurdis died at home in Narragansett on May 31, 2022. Born in Providence, RI on March 13, 1941 to Frank DeVoe Hurdis and his wife Beatrice Black Hurdis, he is pre-deceased survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn S. Hurdis of Narragansett, and by his three children, Daniel, Andrew (Hilary), and Rebecca (Ziad). He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Nina (19), Vaughn (17), Elliott (16), Bella (15), and Clara (10). His brother Frank DeVoe Hurdis, Jr. of Indianapolis also survives him.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO