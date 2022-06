Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? I think a lot of people want to learn this skill. When I was like 7 or 8, my grandmother showed me how to crochet, but don't think that I could do anything other than make a very long chain at this point. Wouldn't it be great to have someone sit down with you and explain how to make something? How to read a pattern?

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO