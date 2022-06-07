ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

mahoningmatters.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headline the LIV Golf opener. Here's how to watch online and on TV. LIV Golf kicks off Thursday, June 9, at Centurion Club outside of London. Phil Mickelson will make his highly anticipated return to golf, and is slated to compete. He’ll be joined by other...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, in one sentence, hits Saudi-backed LIV Golf where it hurts

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy