Regulators have raised serious concerns over trainee doctors within the maternity department at one of the largest trusts in the country. The NHS’ training regulator said it had concerns over the treatment of trainee doctors within the obstetric and gynaecology department at University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust, while some medics report being in ‘meltdown’.Reviewers raised an incident where a consultant had refused to respond to an obstetric emergency in A&E which had been requested by a junior doctor.“The panel unanimously agreed that Consultant presence was required without delay,” the report added. The latest review follows concerns in November 2020 and...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO