Warriors vs. Celtics: Intensity building in Boston as Game 3 of NBA Finals approaches

 2 days ago

Busy bars packed full of Celtics fans on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston.

"I'll be screaming as long as I can, I bleed green," said Celtics fan Ashley Anderson.

Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 3 on ABC7 Wednesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. PT

"It's nice you're from Frisco but you're rooting for the team I don't like!"

Boston Celtics
fan Bobby Driscoll with a clear warning for the Golden State Warriors who were in business mode when we saw them Tuesday.

"But now you're in our place. Wicked exciting as we would say here," said Driscoll.

Celtics fans everywhere, but Warriors fans are lurking, waiting for their moment.

"We're debating whether or not we can wear our Warriors hats at a nice Irish pub but we're going to do it. You don't want to get that type of heat on us," said Ian Hudson who is a Warriors fan from Hollister, California.

And while it was all fun and games Tuesday near the TD Garden, some say the intensity only heats up on game day.

"Do you see Warriors fans around these parts?" we asked Celtics fan Manny Garcia. "Not really, we were at the watch party the other day there was one warriors fan and he was getting stuff thrown at him," responded Garcia.

But there are fans wearing blue and gold. A crowd of a few dozen people waited in anticipation of seeing the Warriors arrive at their Boston hotel, but the only one who admitted he's a die-hard Dubs fan, 8-year-old James Bernardi.

"My favorite team is the Warriors and I live in Boston," said Bernardi whose favorite player is Stephen Curry because, "it's just all the three's that he hits."

While Warriors/Celtics NBA Finals Game 3 is the talk of Beantown this week, so is Paul McCartney whose fans were lined up outside Fenway Park Tuesday to prepare for his concert.

"It is Boston, it's the place to be, it's better than any city in America right now, trust me," said a Celtics fan who would only refer to himself as Tommy.

Speaking of the most Boston of Boston places, the 196-year-old Union Oyster Bar is serving up lobster rolls, oysters, and chowder and has served those like Tony Bennett, Bill Murray, and that well-known quarterback from San Mateo.

"How about this guy, Tom Brady? What you get today is what you get about 50 years ago," said owner Joseph Milano.

Now though, one of his servers is a San Jose native, vocal for his Dubs love.

"I got my Steph Curry jersey downstairs. I was wearing it and all my coworkers were giving me stuff about it so," said Robert Zamora.

"Steph Curry is definitely an issue, him and his three pointers kind of freak me out a little bit," said Celtics fan Halle Ross.

"I love Steph Curry because he's been a part of my military charities so I've always been a big fan of his, so anything he does is just gold to me," said Warriors fan Chris Dilday.

Everyone waiting for Game 3, but so far Celtics fans courteous and cautious.

"We can go back and forth all day long but I like California, I like San Francisco," said Tommy.

"Cautiously optimistic, that's what we got to do. If you gloat you lose, you got to ride it out. Championship team we're playing against," said Driscoll.

