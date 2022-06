Those looking for a sign of the times may not need to look any further than the Town Park pool in Seven Fields. Since the beginning of the year, the pool has raised the price of pool memberships and daily rates by 20% for residents and 30% for non-residents. As the price of ice cream bars, candy and snacks from the pool’s Pittsburgh vendor has gone up, the prices on concession items for customers have gone up by $0.25 each. The borough also raised wages for lifeguards from $9 to $15 in order to be more competitive, heading into a summer season where some pools still struggle to field lifeguards.

