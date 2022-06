INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The vice president of development for Missouri-based VanTrust Real Estate LLC says demand from e-commerce and manufacturing companies is driving the need for more industrial space in the Indianapolis market. The commercial real estate firm this week announced plans to invest $220 million to establish new industrial parks in Hendricks and Hancock counties. However, Phil Rasey says challenges caused by the supply chain have made it more difficult for developers to build.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO