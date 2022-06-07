Softball takes a victory over Lincoln Sudbury

WEST SPRINGFIELD – In the beginning of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team struggled for wins, and part of the problem was the Redmen couldn't get any timely hitting. After a month of games where it was the complete opposite with the Redmen getting timely everything...
MILTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager who was partially paralyzed by a hockey injury nine months ago achieved an enormous goal Friday when he walked across the stage during his high school graduation. Jake Thibeault, of Fitchburg, arrived in a wheelchair and sat through most of the ceremony. But...
Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
MILTON, Mass. — After a devastating hockey injury left him paralyzed from the waist down, Milton Academy student Jake Thibeault had one goal. “The first words out of my mouth were ‘I will walk at graduation!’” Thibeault wrote on Instagram. Nine months later, that goal became...
Grilled quail, charred zucchini mousse, macarons with rhubarb jam, and many more tasty bites will be on the menu later this month as North Andover’s Smolak Farms kicks off Whim, its annual farm-to-table pop-up dinner series with a dinner created by Chef Erin Miller of Cambridge’s Urban Hearth. The meal will mark the beginning of the 12th year the farm has collaborated with area chefs to create unique farm-to-table experiences all summer long.
That’s an extended family with two first-ballot Hall of Famers, eight World Series rings, and 40 All-Star appearances. The Rox are a member of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which has eight teams in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Vermont. They play a 62-game schedule through the first week of August.
More than 125-years ago, a grand castle looked down North Main Street. It fulfilled of a boyhood dream of an immigrant who came to America and made good. John Joyce was born in Ireland in 1848. In his early teens he moved with his parents settling in Lawrence. Joyce he worked in the Washington Mills, later learning the hatter’s trade — the design, manufacture and sale of hats and other headwear.
Year after year, we patiently wait for New England summer. Around here, making it through snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures is just part of what we are willing to do in the name of summertime. Which is why when locals and visitors have the opportunity to dine seaside, you better believe they show up. From stunning ocean views to warm breezes and crafted cocktails at sunset, all of these restaurants deliver quintessential summer dining on the North shore.
BOSTON — A person was attacked late Friday night in Boston during a Copley Square watch party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Video shows that a man was brought down to the ground and pummeled by multiple people behind the big screen set up in Copley Square.
BOSTON — First responders pulled at least one man from the water around the Washington Street bridge near the TD Garden. Video from the scene around midnight showed divers with the Boston Fire Department in the water near Lovejoy Wharf. The incident followed Game 4 of the NBA Finals...
When Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped by I Love Frankie’s in Worcester this week, he wasn’t the only one looking to talk about the restaurant’s pizza on camera. Phantom Gourmet, a television show that’s been profiling restaurants in New England since the ‘90s, was already there...
Including the top 5 reader-recommended spots. Sushi is always a delight particularly in the summer. Whether you choose a standard California roll or something more adventurous like eel and cucumber, Boston’s sushi scene does not disappoint. We asked for your favorite sushi spots around Greater Boston, and nearly 100...
Kevin Michael Herlihy, son of Haverhill, was born Oct. 8, 1941, in the 3rd Congressional District, Ward 1, Precinct 1, City of Haverhill, and died June 3, in Ward 5, Precinct 3A, still in the District…and still in his city. Lover of politics and Benson’s red raspberry ice cream,...
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a variety of food trucks have been selling food and drinks outside of Lavin’s Liquors in Wayland on scheduled days. Cousins Maine Lobster and Uncle Joey’s Cannoli came by on Sunday, May 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On average, Cousins...
Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Rochelle McConnell is devastated after she learned her younger brother, 60-year-old David McConnell tragically died. “So unexpected I thought it was a dream, I really thought it was a dream but it’s real, it’s real,” said McConnell. McDonnell was found dead at The...
A 12-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool, authorities said. In Essex County, Groveland Police and Fire crews in Newburyport responded to a report of a medical incident at a pool at a private recreational camp on Bare Hill Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10.
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is currently the 2nd most expensive single-family listing in Massachusetts. Cape Cod boasts the most expensive one, which I've attached below so that you can look at it after strolling through the gallery of photos for Rock Edge.
LEOMINSTER — For hundreds of children, it’s where their dreams of getting a bicycle have come true. For Robert Levine, it’s his way of giving back to the community he calls home. Levine runs Funky Phoenix Used Bicycle Repairs and Sales in Leominster, a little workshop that...
BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend. The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. In a statement, the spokesperson...
