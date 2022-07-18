Tuca & Bertie season 3: everything we know about the animated comedy

When Tuca & Bertie season 1 first began streaming on Netflix in 2019, it opened to generally positive reviews. Variety stated, "There’s so much to look at and latch onto while getting lost in Tuca & Bertie ’s fever-dream world of witty, filthy chaos."

Despite the buzz circulating around the show, the streaming giant canceled it after one season. However, fans were not pleased with the decision and rallied around the series, sending tweets to the powers that be as well as signing petitions for the animated comedy to return on another platform. Enters Adult Swim.

The cable network was pretty quick to not only pick up the series but also release the second season, which debuted in June 2021. The show was again well-received by viewers and Adult Swim quickly renewed it for season 3. Now over a year later, season 3 is finally here.

Here’s everything we know about Tuca & Bertie season 3.

When is the next Tuca & Bertie season 3 episode?

Tuca & Bertie season 3 premiered on Sunday, July 10, at 12 am ET/PT on Adult Swim with two new episodes. The episodes became available the next day on HBO Max . It appears the future episodes of the season will be released with a similar rollout of airing on Adult Swim first, then making their way to HBO Max the next day.

Below we've provided an episode guide for the season.

Episode 1: "Leveling Up"

“Tuca's got a new job and love interest. Speckle's making a big splash at work. Bertie's barely treading water until she has the chance to prove herself.”

Episode 2: "The Pain Garden"

"Tuca is forced to confront a mysterious chronic health issue. Bertie accidentally takes a liking to Tuca's beau."

Episode 3: "The One Where Bertie Gets Eaten by a Snake"

"Bertie gets eaten by a snake."

Tuca & Bertie season 2, is also now streaming in the US on HBO Max and is available in the UK on Channel 4.

Tuca & Bertie season 3 plot

Hanawalt describes the overall premise of Tuca & Bertie as the following:

"An adult animated series about two best friends: a shy, ambitious song thrush named Bertie, and a brassy, rambunctious toucan named Tuca!"

We can further elaborate by saying that while the focal point of the show is two birds, the series certainly dives into adult situations about dating, relationships and other real-life human issues that many viewers find relatable.

As for details about the upcoming season, unfortunately not much has been shared. However, watching (or perhaps rewatching) season 2 when it becomes available to stream will give you a pretty good inclination as to where the show is headed.

Tuca & Bertie season 3 cast

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Returning to her role as Tuca is comedian Tiffany Haddish. She’s starred in a number of major projects including the recently released Apple TV Plus series The Afterparty , as well as The Last O.G ., Bad Trip and Girls Trip .

Also back as Bertie is comedian Ali Wong. Wong is no stranger to animated comedy, having voiced the characters of Becca Lee and Ali in Human Resources and Big Mouth , respectively. She is also recognizable onscreen in films like Birds of Prey and Always Be My Maybe .

Although he does not voice a titular character, Steve Yeun voices the always important bird Speckle. Yeun is most famous for his role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead . From those zombie days, he’s gone on to star in projects such as The Humans and received an Oscar nomination for his role in Minari .

Tuca & Bertie season 3 trailer

Season 3 looks like it will be as funny as ever judging by the trailer.

How to watch Tuca & Bertie season 3

Tuca & Bertie season 3 episodes become available on both Adult Swim and HBO Max in the US. As of now, there isn’t any information as to whether the season will air simultaneously on both platforms or if it will air first on Adult Swim before becoming available on the streaming network.

Additionally, no official announcement has been made as to when and where season 3 will be available in the UK. However, we will be sure to provide an update once more information is released.

