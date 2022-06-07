ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville Police ask DA to file charges for Kilburn Street standoff

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFJq6_0g3jGgxI00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 5:49 p.m.-- The Watsonville Police Department said they will ask the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office to file charges for Tuesday's standoff on Kilburn Street.

The Watsonville Police department said earlier that the suspect was not arrested because he had "not committed a crime." They are now seeking obstruction of justice charges.

Watsonville Police standoff ends peacefully with no arrest, 2 fake guns found

UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 3:33 p.m.-- All shelter-in-place orders have been lifted after an hours-long standoff with police ended peacefully, according to police.

Watsonville Police said the suspect who barricaded himself inside his residence on the 100 block of Kilburn Street had not been arrested because no crime was committed. Police said they found two fake guns and said he never threatened anyone with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqIL3_0g3jGgxI00

The initial call was of a man standing outside his property with what appeared to be a rifle, said police.

---

UPDATE JUNE 7, 2022, at 12:53 p.m.-- Watsonville Police said they are currently negotiating with a man who is possibly armed.

Our reporters on the scene say the SWAT team, a K9 unit and BearCat have all been sent out to help with negotiations. Snipers are being pointed at the house and law authorities are waiting to make their move into the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KMme_0g3jGgxI00

Police are asking people to stay away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory for residents living along with parts of Kilburn and Ford Street in Watsonville.

The shelter-in-place includes Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of 5th and Ford Streets.

Police said this is due to police activity in the area and that updates will be provided as they become available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjkYo_0g3jGgxI00
Residence suspect is in according to neighbors.

We've reached out to Watsonville Police to find out what specific police activity is taking place and are waiting for comment.

The post Watsonville Police ask DA to file charges for Kilburn Street standoff appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with assault with coffee cup

(BCN)- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday arrested a man in connection with an assault with a coffee cup. James Cook, 62, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. On Friday at 10:02 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of E. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Woman arrested with possession of firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (BCN)–Law enforcement officers in Watsonville arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection with possession of firearms following a parole check at her residence. Samantha Sanchez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of any assault weapon, possessing a short-barrel […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utility worker stabbed in neck

Nicanor Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a utility worker by stabbing him in the neck in South San Francisco, the police there said Saturday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Crime#Watsonville Police#Kilburn Street#K9#Bearcat
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Pacifica have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure, the department announced on Friday. Nathan Barela is accused of exposing himself to customers at a business located in the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue and he was arrested on Tuesday without incident, police said. Barela was arrested on […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said a parolee and found serval firearms, rounds of ammunition and thousands in cash. Samanta Sanchez, 24, has ties to local gangs and was on parole which prohibited her from owning any firearms, said police. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check on the The post Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Police seize arsenal of 60+ firearms from murder suspect

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Sixty-five firearms — including 25 illegal assault weapons ⁠— were seized from a homicide suspect in San Jose, police stated in a Friday press release. Vu Thai, 38 and of San Jose, who was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the city’s 13th homicide of the year last weekend, was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Domestic Dispute Leaves 3 Dead After Shooting in San Jose: Police

A San Jose domestic dispute left three people shot to death early Sunday morning. Police said officers were called at 1 a.m. to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle. They found two adult males and one adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three felons arrested in a week in Salinas

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said their Property Crimes Unit made three arrests over the past few days for felons on probation. The first man arrested was Steven Acosta, 36, of Salinas, who was wanted for a violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision, said sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, he was seen The post Three felons arrested in a week in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 20, arrested for fight at El Cerrito HS

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a 20-year-old woman for participating in a fight at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez of Richmond was charged with two felony counts of assault, the DA said on Thursday. Through an investigation, police determined that Gonzalez-Lopez punched a student multiple times and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy