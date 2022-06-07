Where to Shop & Dine for Father’s Day in the Miami Design District

Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Jaguar Restaurant. Celebrate Father’s Day with delicious Latin-American feast and savory cocktails at Jaguar Restaurant! Whether you want to invite dad to brunch or dinner, Jaguar Restaurant offers a menu that will satisfy anyone’s taste buds! Pair your entree with a “Father-favorite”, the Mezcal Old fashioned prepared with mezcal, aztec chocolate bitters, agave, and an orange and cherry garnish for $15. Treat him to Jaguar’s signature ceviches and other favorite Latin American dishes that he’ll love like the fan-favorite “Arroz con mariscos a lo macho” prepared with mixed seafood, aji amarillo and saffron sauce. Jaguar’s brunch offered on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm is also a savory option for the entire family! Enjoy Latin dishes like the Huevos Rancheros, Latinos-Benedictinos, Churrasco a Caballo, their famous Chilaquiles, and many more. You are guaranteed to have Father’s Day like no other with a welcoming ambiance and one of a kind authentic Latin American dishes.
