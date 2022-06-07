Where to Shop & Dine for Father’s Day in the Miami Design District

Playa Miami knows how to celebrate Father’s Day the best way possible! Located on Lincoln Road, this Southern Mediterranean restaurant has an enticing offer for the fathers figures in your life. Dad’s will receive 40% off their entrée and drinks this Father’s Day during Brunch hours (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.). On top of that they will be given a complimentary glass of either wine or champagne, whatever they prefer. This Tulum-inspired environment gives off the perfect celebration vibes. Whether you are dining inside or outside, you are guaranteed to be transported among the soothing environment Playa offers. Among Playa’s brunch offerings is a wide range of fresh savory and sweet dishes including the Steak and Eggs, Peach Cobbler Waffles & Chicken, and the Fried Catfish Sandwich along with many more. This ensures the perfect meal for each member of your family. Make sure to reserve your table today to honor your father figures at Playa.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO