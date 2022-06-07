ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Where to Shop & Dine for Father’s Day in the Miami Design District

By Miami Culinary Tours
 4 days ago

Where to Shop & Dine for Father’s Day in the Miami Design District. Look no further than the Miami Design District for Father’s Day this year. Offering a unique, immersive experience, the neighborhood is uniquely positioned as an ultimate experiential destination. Shop at the 170+ retail stores which notably highlight some...

Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Playa

Playa Miami knows how to celebrate Father’s Day the best way possible! Located on Lincoln Road, this Southern Mediterranean restaurant has an enticing offer for the fathers figures in your life. Dad’s will receive 40% off their entrée and drinks this Father’s Day during Brunch hours (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.). On top of that they will be given a complimentary glass of either wine or champagne, whatever they prefer. This Tulum-inspired environment gives off the perfect celebration vibes. Whether you are dining inside or outside, you are guaranteed to be transported among the soothing environment Playa offers. Among Playa’s brunch offerings is a wide range of fresh savory and sweet dishes including the Steak and Eggs, Peach Cobbler Waffles & Chicken, and the Fried Catfish Sandwich along with many more. This ensures the perfect meal for each member of your family. Make sure to reserve your table today to honor your father figures at Playa.
Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Barbakoa by Finka

Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Barbakoa by Finka. There is no better way to show your love and appreciation for dad’s everywhere than a night out at Barbakoa by Finka. Located at the heart of the Doral Yard, Barbakoa by Finka not only offers an unmatched ambiance, but will also be offering Father’s Day specials on June 19, 2022. Treat your dad to the tasteful Hangar Steak ($42- Chile de Arbol, Guajillo Chile, Cilantro and Fried Mojo Yuca) or Tomahawk Steak ($130) paired with unique cocktails to ensure a night all dad’s will be thankful for. Reservations through Resy are highly recommended: https://resy.com/cities/drl/barbakoa?date=2022-06-06&seats=2.
Week of June 13-19, International Sushi Day and National Martini Day

Week of June 13-19 International Sushi Day and National Martini Day. Beginning this week and available through July, Fiola Miami introduces a one-of-a-kind, first-class dining experience, Pasta Omakase. This five-course tasting menu will feature Fiola’s legendary house-made pastas using seasonal ingredients; and, in the true fashion of Omakase, will be based on chef’s choice.
Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Jaguar Restaurant

Where to Celebrate Father’s Day in Miami: Jaguar Restaurant. Celebrate Father’s Day with delicious Latin-American feast and savory cocktails at Jaguar Restaurant! Whether you want to invite dad to brunch or dinner, Jaguar Restaurant offers a menu that will satisfy anyone’s taste buds! Pair your entree with a “Father-favorite”, the Mezcal Old fashioned prepared with mezcal, aztec chocolate bitters, agave, and an orange and cherry garnish for $15. Treat him to Jaguar’s signature ceviches and other favorite Latin American dishes that he’ll love like the fan-favorite “Arroz con mariscos a lo macho” prepared with mixed seafood, aji amarillo and saffron sauce. Jaguar’s brunch offered on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm is also a savory option for the entire family! Enjoy Latin dishes like the Huevos Rancheros, Latinos-Benedictinos, Churrasco a Caballo, their famous Chilaquiles, and many more. You are guaranteed to have Father’s Day like no other with a welcoming ambiance and one of a kind authentic Latin American dishes.
