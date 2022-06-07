Coroner: Man Found Dead in Azusa Park Also Suffered Additional Wounds

Authorities are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the Florence-Firestone area. The scene unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening outside of a liquor store located in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, when a shooting that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers are considering to be gang-related occurred, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The deceased victim, now identified as 37-year-old Los Angeles native Jason Edwards, died at the scene. Both of the other victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening wounds. There was no suspect information immediately available. Deputies asked anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO