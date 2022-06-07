ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Coroner: Man Found Dead in Azusa Park Also Suffered Additional Wounds

sgvcitywatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A man found dead in a park June 3 was identified recently and suffered other injuries. Transient Gerardo Vega, 50, suffered from...

www.sgvcitywatch.com

Antelope Valley Press

Man gets 30 years to life for deadly hit-and-run

LANCASTER — A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man, last year, was sentenced, Friday, to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted, May 16, of two counts each of murder, gross...
PALMDALE, CA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)

31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Zeomara Cohen, from Northridge, as the mother who lost her life following a suspected DUI crash Thursday that also caused injuries to her three daughters; 9-year-old Cienna Marquez, 4-year-old Chanel Cohen and 4 months old Chloe Cohen near Porter Ranch. The fatal car accident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, west of Zelzah Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights shooting leaves woman dead

Lincoln Heights -- A woman was killed in a Friday night shooting, police said. Officers called to the scene near Manitou Avenue and Alta Street at about 9 pm found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The victim, a 47-year-old Latina, was...
LINCOLN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

NORTH HILLS – A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uktimenews.com

Truck hits nine pedestrians in Westlake area near downtown LA

Nine people were injured on Saturday morning after a truck hit them in the Westlake area. Six of the pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Three of the victims refused to receive further medical treatment. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the 647 block...
WESTLAKE, LA
CBS LA

One killed, two wounded in apparent gang-related shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the Florence-Firestone area. The scene unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening outside of a liquor store located in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, when a shooting that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers are considering to be gang-related occurred, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The deceased victim, now identified as 37-year-old Los Angeles native Jason Edwards, died at the scene. Both of the other victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening wounds. There was no suspect information immediately available. Deputies asked anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Authorities ID man killed in shooting near South Gate

SOUTH GATE - Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA

