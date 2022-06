This May marks the 65th anniversary of the first New Paltz Regatta. Gather your crew and bring your fun-spirited competitive side to the New Paltz Regatta on Sunday, June 12. Led by Yard Sale, the parade kicks off from Village Hall at 1 p.m. and proceeds to the Sojourner Truth boat landing. The New Paltz Youth Center is bringing back the Rubber Ducky Race. The homemade watercraft race kicks off between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and the duck race will happen after. Enjoy family activities and music by Ratboy, Jr. and Yard Sale at the Water Street Market.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO