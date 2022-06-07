Phyllis Joan Gowler,

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.Kathy is survived by her children, Brenda Hefner and husband, Rolland of Wayne City, Illinois, daughter-in-law, Beverly Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donald Heck and daughter, April Lund of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Ken Heck and wife, Mary of Fairfield, Illinois, Denny Heck and wife, Tammy of Opdyke, Illinois, Tommy Heck and wife, April of Fairfield, Illinois, Billy Heck and wife, Candy of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Misty Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donna Heck and significant other, Kipp Shelton of Fairfield, Illinois; thirty-seven grandchildren; eighty-one great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky, Terry, and James Heck; sisters, Jessie Taylor, Mable Kirk; and brother, Walter Mays. Kathy was a Bread Maker at Opals for twenty-five years. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles Aeries 2791. Kathy loved to play bingo, reading, and doing puzzles. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.

