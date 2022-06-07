ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James A. Maxham

x95radio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames A. Maxham, 82 of Mt. Vernon passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 15, 1940, the son of John Maxham and Thea Rosenburgh in Charleston, Illinois. He married Barbara Karch on January 15, 1982, in Woodlawn, Illinois and...

www.x95radio.com

Related
x95radio.com

Joshua Evan Arnett

He was born February 1, 1980, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Randy Arnett and Cindi McCoy. Mr. Arnett worked at Continental Tire, in Mt. Vernon. He is survived by his mother, Cindi Peterman and step-father Daniel; daughter, Rylee Arnett; two sons, Jaxon and Jaydon Arnett; step-daughter, Zaidee Mick; brother, Asher Arnett; and two sisters, Abigail Arnett and Madison Dole.
CENTRALIA, IL
x95radio.com

Phyllis Joan Gowler,

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022 at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.Phyllis was a supervisor of assessments for Jefferson County, owned and operated a children’s clothing store in Mount Vernon called The Daisy, and was a real estate agent for thirty-five years. She was of the Pentecostal faith and an avid Cardinals fan. Phyllis loved to shop for her grandchildren never missed the chance to spoil and spend time with them. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Phyllis was a feisty woman and was known to be vocal at her children and grandchildren’s games.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
x95radio.com

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June 3, 1954. They were blessed with nearly seventeen years of marriage before he preceded her in death in February of 1971.Kathy is survived by her children, Brenda Hefner and husband, Rolland of Wayne City, Illinois, daughter-in-law, Beverly Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donald Heck and daughter, April Lund of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Ken Heck and wife, Mary of Fairfield, Illinois, Denny Heck and wife, Tammy of Opdyke, Illinois, Tommy Heck and wife, April of Fairfield, Illinois, Billy Heck and wife, Candy of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Misty Heck of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Donna Heck and significant other, Kipp Shelton of Fairfield, Illinois; thirty-seven grandchildren; eighty-one great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky, Terry, and James Heck; sisters, Jessie Taylor, Mable Kirk; and brother, Walter Mays. Kathy was a Bread Maker at Opals for twenty-five years. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles Aeries 2791. Kathy loved to play bingo, reading, and doing puzzles. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

