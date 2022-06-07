ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area election results by county for California primary

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It's primary election day -- click on the links below for real-time, county by county results for all nine Bay Area counties. Please note: results will not be available until after polls close at 8 p.m.

Alameda County: Click here for results

Contra Costa County: Click here for results

Marin County: Click here for results

Napa County: Click here for results

San Francisco County: Click here for results

San Mateo County: Click here for results

Santa Clara County: Click here for results

Solano County: Click here for results

Sonoma County: Click here for results

CBS San Francisco

Environmental impact report released for SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project

SACRAMENTO -- The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California's high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers in the Bay Area.The report builds on the previous May approval of the San Jose to Merced project section to complete the environmental analysis stage in Northern California, project spokesperson Anthony Lopez said in a statement.To reduce adverse environmental impact, the project section will blend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay 11-year-old helps organize Oakland's March For Our Lives

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Like so many youngsters across the San Francisco Bay Area, the images and media reports of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas struck close to home for Alex Ibarra."I was reading about Uvalde and when I found out that most of those kids were my age, I knew I had to do something," he told KPIX. "One of the things those country needs is proper gun laws to keep people safe and after back-to-back shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde, I communicated with my friends to see if we could contact March For Our Lives."The Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Toll Authority to collect millions in unpaid tolls

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Toll Authority will try to collect more than $180 million in unpaid bridge tolls, about $50 million comes from unpaid tolls and $130 million in late fees, after its Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to crack down on more than 400,000 drivers.The plan is approved and people with outstanding fees to their name are expected to receive notices in the mail soon. Low-income communities are worried about the fees. State Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said in a statement Thursday that Bay Area drivers should not be penalized because BATA chose to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated Election Results: Contra Costa County and State Races

The following are the election results for the June 7 primary election for both Contra Costa County and statewide elections. The county has now released its fourth update Friday. Contra Costa County voter turnout has increased from 17% to 26.44% with 186,754 ballots casts. There are 706,257 registered voters in...
climaterwc.com

Results from pivotal election in San Mateo County

On Tuesday night, voters in San Mateo County weighed in on a number of key races. Retirements of longtime elected officials led to a cascade of open seats rarely seen on one single ballot, including US Congress, the State Assembly, and the Board of Supervisors. Tuesday’s election represented a once-in-a-generation event that will transform the political landscape of San Mateo County for years to come.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
