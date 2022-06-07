Bay Area election results by county for California primary
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It's primary election day -- click on the links below for real-time, county by county results for all nine Bay Area counties. Please note: results will not be available until after polls close at 8 p.m.
Alameda County: Click here for results
Contra Costa County: Click here for results
Marin County: Click here for results
Napa County: Click here for results
San Francisco County: Click here for results
San Mateo County: Click here for results
Santa Clara County: Click here for results
Solano County: Click here for results
Sonoma County: Click here for results
