Adult Summer Movies

There’s no better way to cool down on a hot summer day than with homemade ice cream! The Grand Prairie Farmers Market, 120 W. Main St., will host the third annual Ice Cream Challenge on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Local Grand Prairie charities and organizations will go head-to-head to see who has the best homemade ice cream recipe in order to be crowned the champion and win money for their charity. Tickets to sample all charities’ homemade ice cream and vote for your favorite will be on sale for a minimal fee. Come cool yourself off with ice cream while you enjoy live music, shop the market, and help your favorite charity win money!

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO