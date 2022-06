EUGENE, Ore. – The Middle Tennessee men's and women's track and field teams showed out on the national stage for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Interim Head Coach Keith Vroman led the women to a 25th-place finish at the meet, the first time the women's team has placed in the top-25 at the outdoor meet, and just the second time they've ever placed at nationals.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO