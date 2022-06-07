Watch Pusha T Perform “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

It’s been a few weeks since Pusha T dropped his street banger, It’s Almost Dry. Continuing to promote the Billboard chart- topping album, King Push took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform one of his standout cuts.

Bringing back the baggy clothes look that he debuted in the game with more than a decade ago, Pusha T performed “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” much to the delight of the studio audience in L.A. as the lights flashed and grooved to the Pharrell produced beat. Pretty effective light effects if you ask us. Hopefully he and Malice will finally reunite to give us that long-awaited Clipse reunion album. Fingers crossed!

Check out Pusha T’s live performance on Jimmy Kimmel and let us know if you’re still bumping his 4th studio album in the comments section below.

