Mayor urges residents to join in March for Our Lives event in downtown Louisville on Saturday

ouisville Mayor Greg Fischer and representatives of the Louisville Metro Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) are urging city residents to join in a March for Our Lives rally and march against gun violence at 1 p.m. this Saturday (June 11, 2022) at Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Event participants include JCPS Justice Now students, WE Day Kentucky, The ACE Project, Moms Demand Action-Kentucky chapter, Mothers of Murdered Sons & Daughters (MOMS), among others. Many of them, along with Louisville Metro Government agencies, will have booths set up outside Metro Hall where participants can get information on ways to get involved in the work to end gun violence and resources for those affected by it.

Saturday’s youth-centric rally and march coincides with a number of events happening in Washington D.C. and cities across the U.S. on Saturday in the wake of another series of mass shootings in the nation.

“This event will address the horrific mass shootings over the last three weeks in our country, but it will also focus on the enormous, tragic toll that gun violence overall – homicides, including those stemming from domestic violence, as well as suicides and devastating shooting injuries – is having on our city, our state and our nation,” said Mayor Fischer. “Mayors across the nation are working every day to make our cities safe. But we need officials at the state and federal level to show true leadership and enact common-sense guns laws – laws that vast majorities of U.S. residents support.”

The rally will begin at 1 p.m., with speakers including Mayor Fischer, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth and others, as well as several youth speakers and Rose Smith, whose son, Cory “Ace” Crow, was shot to death in Louisville in 2014. Smith is a volunteer for the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action and founder of the local ACE (Act Compassionately Everyday) project, designed to bring a sense of healing to the community.

After remarks at Metro Hall, the group will march down Sixth Street to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza at Sixth and Chestnut streets (outside the Ramona L. Mazzoli Federal Building), to underscore demands that federal legislators implement proactive, common-sense measures to end the scourge of violence.

The group will then walk back to Metro Hall for a closing song performed by local youth.

Find more information about the Louisville event, and an opportunity to RSVP, on the March for our Lives Louisville Facebook page.

March For Our Lives was created by, inspired by and is led by students across the country who’ve said they will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.