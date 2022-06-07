ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor to Discuss Community's Post-Pandemic Wellness, Economic Rebound at State of the City 2022

Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones will deliver his official address at the 2022 State of the City luncheon, hosted by the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Garden Grove. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Orange County, located at 11999 Harbor Boulevard. Tickets are $75 per person after June 13.

Mayor Jones will discuss the City’s actions to overcome current and long-term consequences of the pandemic, focusing on the community’s health and mental wellbeing, and economic re-bound in tourism and commercial developments.

A complete transcript of the mayor’s speech will be available on the City’s website at ggcity.org, following the event.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit gardengrovechamber.com, or contact the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce at ceo@gardengrovechamber.com or (714) 638-7950.

