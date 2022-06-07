ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former G League Ignite Jaden Hardy revealed he worked out with Thunder in pre-draft visit

By Clemente Almanza
 2 days ago
Former G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy revealed the teams he has worked out for and the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of them, per The Athletic’s Josh Robbins.

The five-star recruited decided to forgo college and signed with the G League Ignite last season. In 12 games during the showcase, Hardy averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 35.1% from the field and 26.9% from 3 on 6.5 attempts.

Hardy is projected to be taken in the dead zone of the draft for the Thunder: 12th would be too high but 30th would be too low. If the Thunder are interested enough in Hardy, it will likely require either a trade up or down.

The Thunder continue to hold workouts with 2022 NBA draft prospects as the draft is just a few weeks away on June 23.

