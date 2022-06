The idea that people should succeed and fail on their merits at work is a fairly modern one. Until around the end of the 19th century in Britain, it was entirely natural that the top end of all kinds of occupations – sports, the sciences, art, politics – should be filled not by the hardworking and talented but by wealthy hobbyists. “Gentlemen amateurs”, a phenomenon traceable to the 17th century, were the renaissance sorts both created and personified by Arthur Conan Doyle: those with the time to treat careers as interesting collectors’ items. Crucially, they also had social pull. So where they dabbled, they dominated.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO