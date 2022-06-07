End Townhouse - Corporate Housing Rental in Boulder, CO

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
The Colorado Tiny House Festival is set to return this month, offering a housing alternative while thousands of Coloradans buckle under the pressure of a record-breaking real estate market. The median cost of a single-family home in Colorado has risen to $600,000, according to a report from the Colorado Association...
The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
Millions of people watched the Netflix documentary surrounding the sketchy stories that took place inside Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel — but when it comes to hotels with a dark history, one in Colorado could definitely rival the Cecil when it comes to the creepy factor. While it may...
Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit. Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets. Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright,...
Despite a recent pilot program in Boulder, Colorado dedicating a police unit to clear out homeless encampments in public spaces near its downtown, the city has experienced an increasing number of encampment reports and a higher volume of calls to police in those areas, a new report from the city stated.
A new report from the 'The World’s 50 Best' has compiled a list of the best bars in North America, one of which is right here in Colorado. Death & Co, located in the River North Art District of Denver, ranked 36 over all. "With several spaces designated for...
A popular Colorado restaurant is closing after the owner was accused of misusing funds at multiple restaurants across the state. According to local reports, Russ Ware, the owner of several Colorado restaurants, has allegedly been misusing funds.
A drilling rig in Weld County, Colo.WildEarth Guardians / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Oil and natural gas explorer and producer PDC Energy said this week the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission approved its permit application for nearly 70 wells in Weld County.
(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.
Hiking is something that Colorado is famous for. Until today, I had no idea that this particular Colorado city was ranked in the top five places to hike in the state. It may surprise you as well. Colorado City Ranked A Top 5 Best Place To Hike In. If you're...
BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud, Colorado they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible.
“Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Tech Joe Laurienti.
He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need.
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
(Delaney Van on Unsplash) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) James Beatty was hiking through the mountains of Austria when he came across a woman making crepes in a small hut. That’s when he got the idea to open a creperie, an idea that simmered for a decade before he pulled the trigger.
Federal Boulevard, that mighty, deadly, travel artery on Denver’s west side, is going under the knife starting later this week and lasting all the way through November. But on the other side of that, the road, from Colfax Avenue to Interstate 70, will have a newly laid 2.5-inch layer of asphalt and 114 new ADA-compliant curb ramps.
