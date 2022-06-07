End Townhouse - Corporate Housing Rental in Boulder, CO

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud, Colorado they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible. (credit: CBS) “Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Tech Joe Laurienti. He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need. “We built a business plan...

