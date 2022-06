Warm weather is just around the corner, which means “beach time” for many, including us at the Washington State BEACH Program. You may prefer to swim in the water, kayak on top of the water, or go beachcombing next to the water — there are so many fun things to do at the beach! But before you pack your beach tote, make sure the water is clean and safe for water contact.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO