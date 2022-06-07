Niagara strawberry crumb bars

A multimillion conversion has turned what was a nondescript London hotel into an affordable, chic base for city visits. The lobby is dotted with contemporary artworks, with rooms livened up by vibrantly coloured armchairs and sumptuously comfortable beds. Bao Yum on the ground floor is ideal for a quick pre-theatre or post-shopping bite, serving everything from cheeseburger or curry cauliflower to custard baos, salads, soup and breakfast. The hotel is a minute’s walk from the Thames, and nearby Pimlico station has fast tube connections to the West End.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 HOUR AGO