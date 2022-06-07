Man sues American Airlines claiming ‘hasty decision’ wrongfully put him in jail for 17 days
5 days ago
An Arizona man sued American Airlines this week after, he claims, the carrier wrongfully identified him as a suspect in an airport burglary — leading to his arrest and what he called a harrowing 17-day stint in jail. Michael Lowe filed his lawsuit on Monday in Tarrant County,...
Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
In June 2021, a local Akron resident left a frantic message on my voicemail; her cousin was lost near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The young woman fled Mexico due to gang violence, and the smugglers she hired abandoned her after sending her family a terrifying video of her lying on the ground unconscious. As an immigration lawyer and executive director of the International Institute of Akron, I knew we needed to enlist a more...
