ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Man sues American Airlines claiming ‘hasty decision’ wrongfully put him in jail for 17 days

kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona man sued American Airlines this week after, he claims, the carrier wrongfully identified him as a suspect in an airport burglary — leading to his arrest and what he called a harrowing 17-day stint in jail. Michael Lowe filed his lawsuit on Monday in Tarrant County,...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Tarrant County, TX
State
Arizona State
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News
Akron Beacon Journal

Asylum restriction has created a humanitarian crisis at the border; it’s time to end it

In June 2021, a local Akron resident left a frantic message on my voicemail; her cousin was lost near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The young woman fled Mexico due to gang violence, and the smugglers she hired abandoned her after sending her family a terrifying video of her lying on the ground unconscious. As an immigration lawyer and executive director of the International Institute of Akron, I knew we needed to enlist a more...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy