DALTON No major injuries were reported from a two-vehicle crash 4:51 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 30 and Eckard Road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. An 18-year-old Dalton resident was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a yield sign after the Jeep Liberty he was driving northbound on Eckard crossed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 and then attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.

DALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO