ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

New Feature! Data Loss Prevention (DLP) – Email and Microsoft Teams

By Lucy Piva
stetson.edu
 2 days ago

Stetson Information Technology is excited to introduce our Data Loss Prevention (DLP) feature. This new feature will build awareness about information security at...

www2.stetson.edu

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is Phishing as a Service and How Does It Work?

Phishing is a powerful technique for getting people to reveal information. The attacker sends out an email that appears to be from a legitimate source such as a bank. The victim clicks on that link, attempts to log in to their account, and their login details are stolen. The success...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Juniper Research: Enterprise Cybersecurity Spend to Exceed $226 Billion Globally by 2027, as AWS & IBM Top Competitor Leaderboard

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of enterprise cybersecurity spend will exceed $226 billion in 2027; up from $179 billion in 2022. This growth of 26% over the next 5 years reflects the increasing maturity of the cybersecurity market, which continues to evolve as new threats emerge. The report identified a rising awareness of vulnerabilities, alongside emerging threats, including ransomware and DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) as key drivers behind the increasing spend.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

You can practice for a job interview with Google AI

Never mind reading generic guides or practicing with friends — Google is betting that algorithms can get you ready for a job interview. The company has launched an Interview Warmup tool that uses AI to help you prepare for interviews across various roles. The site asks typical questions (such as the classic "tell me a bit about yourself") and analyzes your voiced or typed responses for areas of improvement. You'll know when you overuse certain words, for instance, or if you need to spend more time talking about a given subject.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlp#Microsoft Teams#Information Security#Data Loss Prevention#Stetson University#Social Security Numbers#I T
ZDNet

Cybersecurity flaws, customer experiences, smartphone losses, and more: ZDNet's research roundup

These are the flaws that let hackers attack blockchain and DeFi projects. Let's start with Bishop Fox, who published an analysis of the significant blockchain and DeFi heists that occurred in 2021. The cybersecurity firm analysed $1.8 billion in losses. There were 65 major events examined by the team, of which 90% were considered to be "unsophisticated attacks".
SMALL BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Gmail, Outlook and Hotmail users warned about new inbox scam

Scammers are targeting users of some email services, in a new inbox scam. Gmail, Hotmail and Outlook users are being advised to be on high alert as the new tactics are quite sophisticated, and many people could fall victim to it. Tax refund. Under this new scam, users receive an...
SOCIAL SECURITY
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

How to avoid online phishing to better protect yourself

We've all seen them, and we've all probably received one. The so-called 419 scam – named after the article of the Nigerian penal code that deals with fraud – is perhaps the most infamous of all phishing scams. It offers the recipient untold wealth if only they'd allow an even more significant sum of money to rest in their bank account temporarily on its route out of a distant nation – oh, and of course, to wire over a small amount to cover the sender's expenses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
BUSINESS
DIY Photography

Google pays $100 million after being sued over Google Photos facial recognition

Last month, Illinois filed a class action lawsuit against Google over privacy concerns. As the Google Photos app uses facial recognition, plaintiffs alleged that the company broke Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). However, the company has settled, and it will now have to pay a total of $100 million to the app users.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Chinese hackers snooped on US telco traffic for years

Chinese state-sponsored actors have been successfully compromising the networks of major US telecommunications providers for years, using the foothold gained to assault other targets in both public and private sectors. This stark warning was jointly issued by the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sourcing Journal

Former Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for Flexport

Click here to read the full article. The digital freight forwarder will enter a new era as its founder transitions out of the CEO role. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGeodis eLogistics Has Heritage Backing Its Fulfillment ProwessAmazon Seized This Many Counterfeit Products in 2021Imports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With InventoryBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

How Lightspeed’s Updates Serve Brands and Buyers

Click here to read the full article. “We saw an enormous opportunity to transform how retailers work with their brands,” Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG LawsuitHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
technewstoday.com

How to Delete Gmail Account Permanently

Gmail users are fed up with receiving unwanted emails every single day. So, most people try to get rid of their accounts to deal with this permanently. Well, your profile may be hacked, or you would even want to start a new account. Moreover, you may even wish to eliminate some newsletters you had mistakenly subscribed to.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy