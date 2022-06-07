Wisconsin A-G blames “violent rhetoric” in judge’s murder
thecentersquare.com
5 days ago
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is blaming “violent rhetoric” for instigating the murder of a former judge. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday warned that the way people speak about politics is getting out of hand. “There’s been a troubling rise in violent...
A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
Donald Trump was right. I never thought I’d write those words, but he did warn us that there was a “giant scam” in Michigan involving the state’s election. Of course, Trump made that claim about the 2020 presidential election in the state, where he lost by over 150,000 votes.
A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a retired Wisconsin judge and the alleged creator of an apparent hit list targeting prominent politicians had been sentenced to six years in prison by the slain judge in 2005, according to court records. John Roemer, a former Juneau County Circuit Court judge,...
The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
Hosts of ABC's "The View" called for getting "rid of the Republican Party" to pass gun control on Thursday, saying that they were the "party of White Supremacy" and "massacres." "I always say don't vote for Republicans," co-host Joy Behar said. "Right now, I mean you can go back to...
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his reaction to President Biden calling for more gun control in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “Let’s be honest. There is no attempt...
A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin accused her former employer of ditching a live interview with a teacher on the heels of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting to cover breaking news about then-President Trump when making a point about the media moving on too quickly after mass shootings. Baldwin, who left...
After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
Comments / 0