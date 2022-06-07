ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin A-G blames "violent rhetoric" in judge's murder

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is blaming “violent rhetoric” for instigating the murder of a former judge. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday warned that the way people speak about politics is getting out of hand. “There’s been a troubling rise in violent...

Salon

“There must be consequences”: New lawsuit could cost fake Wisconsin Trump electors $200,000 each

A lawsuit has been filed against fake Donald Trump electors who signed official documents that falsely stated the former president won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The phony electors are already under investigation by federal prosecutors, but the suit prepared by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and the pro-democracy group Law Forward could cost each of them $200,000 in damages, reported HuffPost.
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
NewsBreak
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
