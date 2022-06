ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The families of two killed over the weekend in Asheville are heartbroken after the city reported its seventh and eighth homicides of 2022. Kimerly O’Hannon, the mother of Ahmad Shivers, remains too emotional to speak publicly about her son and the way he died Saturday afternoon at the Woodbridge apartment complex. Shivers’ family, including his Aunt Vivian O’Hannon, are staying close to Kimerly doing what they can to comfort her.

5 DAYS AGO