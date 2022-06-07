ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synovial tissue macrophages in joint homeostasis, rheumatoid arthritis and disease remission

By Mariola Kurowska-Stolarska
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynovial tissue macrophages (STMs) were principally recognized as having a pro-inflammatory role in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), serving as the main producers of pathogenic tumour necrosis factor (TNF). Recent advances in single-cell omics have facilitated the discovery of distinct STM populations, providing an atlas of discrete phenotypic clusters in the context of...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammatory Arthritis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Homeostasis#Macrophage#Ra
