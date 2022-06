While pursuing a truck down Central Street last evening about 8:00 o’clock, motorcycle officer Carmichael sustained a slight accident resulting in a badly wrenched knee and ankle. As he turned the corner into School Street, the rear wheel of the cycle skidded in the tar off the roadway throwing the rider to the ground. A passerby helped to right the motorcycle and the Officer succeeded in overhauling the truck after which he visited the office of Doctor Abbott.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO