Stephen Wayne Taflin of Bagley, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the age of 66. A public Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday June 25, 2022 at the Clearbrook Senior Citizens Center. Steve will be laid to rest at the Taflin site at the Maple Hill Cemetery south of Clearbrook. Blessed be his memory.

BAGLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO