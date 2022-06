The Crist Park Splash Pad is undergoing repairs and is not yet open to the public. But have no fear - the Parks and Open Space team is here! The team is working to secure the parts necessary to complete the repairs, but some parts are delayed due to supply chain issues. We hope to have the facility open soon, and we'll update when the Splash Pad is ready for the public. We are sorry for any inconvenience, particularly considering this weekend’s predicted heat. If you have any questions or concerns, contact our Parks Director, Colby, at 720-382-5805.

FREDERICK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO