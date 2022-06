Bellevue drivers are about to lose one of their I-405 overpasses, as the project to widen the freeway ramps up. The Main Street Bridge over I-405 is expected to close on Monday, and the closure will last five months. This bridge is between the busy NE 8th and SE 8th overpasses on either end of downtown Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO