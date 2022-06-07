ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds School District sponsoring Multilingual Parents Night June 9

By Name
lynnwoodtoday.com
 5 days ago

Parents interested in learning more about the Edmonds School District’s multilingual programs and services...

lynnwoodtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Playtime: Free summer meals, outdoor movies and activities for families

While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council June 13 to discuss Town Square Park acquisition, read Juneteenth proclamation

The Lynnwood City Council June 13 is set to receive a briefing on financing options for the Town Square Park acquisition, among other agenda items. The negotiated purchase price for this property, located on 198th Street Southwest, is $8 million. City staff are hoping to provide the council with direction on how to finance the acquisition.
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmonds, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Education
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood High School student competing in U.S. rowing championship this week

A Lynnwood High School freshman is competing on an Everett Rowing Association team in the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota, Florida June 9-12. Ethan Holden, a Lynnwood resident, is rowing on the men’s U16 8+ boat, which has advanced to the semifinals Friday. The team took first place at regionals in Vancouver, Washington on May 22.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: June fluff

No, it’s not snowing at Whole Foods Market in Lynnwood. It’s that time of year for cottonwood trees to send off their seeds in the “fluff.” (Photo by Char Blankenship)
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Restaurant News: Rise and Shine Bakery, plus Mexican and Egyptian fare

Here are some new spots around the area, and news for those who’ve missed their favorite Egyptian fare. Newly located at 23030 Highway 99, Edmonds, this place is sort of tucked into a spot all on its own and therefore easy to miss when you drive by on the busy Highway 99. But its worth the extra effort to find this shop and dine on their delicious fare, including these sandwiches — all served on homemade French baguettes:
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

First of three Lynnwood History and Heritage Days June 11

The City of Lynnwood is presenting the first of its three summertime History and Heritage Days on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park. Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historic Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historic buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will be open for visitors. More information can be viewed here.
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Williams
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation party set for June 15

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Celebrate the Arts Party is set for Wednesday, June 15 on the plaza at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center. Get early access to view the juried art galleries at the Edmonds Arts Festival, enjoy an evening of fun with friends, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by Aaron Crawford while supporting a great cause.Tickets are $75 if purchased before the event, $100 at the door.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Chevys restaurant no more

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished. The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

State Department of Health confirms paralytic shellfish poisoning illness

The Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish County Health District have identified a confirmed case of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) in a Snohomish County resident. The individual experienced tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, and extremities after consuming butter clams that were recreationally harvested in Island County. The...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: May 29-June 4, 2022

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported. 4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject involved in a collision was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license. 21910 block 66th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a K-9 for a burglary. 5200 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Edmonds School District
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sounder Mariners game-day trains running June 12

Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 12 against the Boston Red Sox. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Under the weather: ‘June-uary’ continues with a wet weekend ahead

The rain comes…the rain goes…then it comes again. Sound familiar? This pattern continues to occur, even with the month of June well underway. As we inch closer and closer to astronomical summer, you would expect that the weather would start getting consistently nicer—but that just hasn’t been the case. The rain just keeps coming back.
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy